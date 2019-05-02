The League of Women Voters monthly meeting

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The League of Women Voters Marquette held their monthly membership meeting today at the Peter White Public Library.

The league discussed a variety of topics from health care, local elections, upcoming candidate forums, and committee reports.

But most importantly, the meeting gave the league a chance to engage with it’s members and the public.

“The membership meeting is an opportunity for the members to get together and to connect to find out what projects are going on right now with the league, maybe volunteer for some of those projects. We talk about a variety of league issues, what’s happening statewide and nationally as well too, and it’s also an opportunity for community members that might be interested in finding out about the league to get to know members to hear what projects we are working on,” said Darlene Allen, Unit Chair of League of Women Voters Marquette.

The league’s monthly meetings typically occur the first wednesday of every month at the Peter White Public Library, but are subject to change.

