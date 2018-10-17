The Legality of Cannabis: Business on Tap presentation by Marquette Attorney

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Innovate Marquette SmartZone hosts the monthly series on Oct. 24 with guest speaker Tony Ruiz

WHO: Innovate Marquette SmartZone…

WHAT: …welcomes Tony Ruiz, Attorney and Partner at Superior Law, PLLC for the Legality of Cannabis – A Michigan Perspective, October’s installment of Business on Tap. On Wednesday, Oct. 24, community members gather upstairs at Ore Dock Brewing Company as Ruiz, who hails from Dearborn, MI and is a graduate of Wayne State University Law School, speaks on the legalities of cannabis in Michigan. He has worked for the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office and specializes in criminal defense in his own legal practice. With his extensive background in criminal law, Ruiz shares insight on this timely topic.

Attendees who are 21+ receive one complimentary Ore Dock beer by dropping a business card or sharing an email address upon entry. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Ruiz’s presentation takes place from 6-6:30 p.m. with a Q&A session following. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, Rachel Harris and Dave Bonsall of Simply Superior Consulting host an interactive talk on leadership. Business on Tap is a monthly series for local community members to network, listen as a featured speaker shares business tips that cover a range of topics and sip on some of Marquette’s finest brews.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 24

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Speaker Begins: 6 p.m.

WHERE: Ore Dock Brewing Company

114 W. Spring St.

Marquette, MI 49855

ABOUT: The Innovate Marquette SmartZone was created to help coordinate, inspire, promote and lead business, government, academic and community leaders to transform Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula into a world-class entrepreneurial eco-system. The SmartZone supports technology-based innovations, new businesses, new job creation and existing business expansion by leveraging the unique set of resources, experiences and advantages available in Marquette. The mission of the SmartZone is to create a supportive environment and robust entrepreneurial eco-system in which entrepreneurs in all sectors can be recognized and promoted and where new business ideas can start, grow and succeed while existing ones can continue to innovate, thrive and expand. For more information, visit www.innovatemarquette.org.