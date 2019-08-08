The Marquette County Fair kicks off Thursday

SANDS TOWNSHIP — The Marquette County fair is back.

Face painting, games, pony rides, and lots of foods. All the signs of another year at the Marquette County Fair.

Visitors come for a taste of life in the U.P.

Randy Swishei, a fair attendee says, ” It means a lot to me. It’s my first time being up in the U.P. and this is epic, I won’t lie, I love being in the U.P.”

Some of the flavors of the fair, keep people coming back.

Justin Faber, Owner of Fabes Family and Concessions says, ” Over the years we’ve built up a reputation people that come out want Fabe’s fries or our bullion onions or our snow cones. And I think I hear from all over, from our facebook post and things, people can’t wait for that time of year to get our food.”

Or an annual tradition, while the fair is only around for a few days, some of the vendors you’ll see feel a connection to the community.

” It’s become family to me. I’ve seen kids grow up, I’ve bought their hogs, I’ve bought their chickens. It’s been interesting over the years to see them as they’ve grown and been repetitive customers and their families. And I’ve got to meet so many great people. And every year they look for us, and we look for them, ” continues Fabers.

Whether you come for the music, go-kart races, or a car show. The county fair might feel more like a family reunion.

Tickets are 6 for adults and 3 for children.

The fair runs from Thursday, August 8th through Saturday the 10th at the fairgrounds.