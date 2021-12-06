The Nature Conservancy acquires over 10,000 acres of land in Upper Peninsula

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WJMN) – Environmental organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC) announced Monday that it has acquired over 10,000 acres of land in the Upper Peninsula. The land, known as Slate River Timberlands, is located in the Michigamme Highlands area.

TNC says it plans to continue the legacy of stewardship the area has been shown over the past nearly 60 years. Over that time, the land has been under the care of three generations of the previous owner’s family and is home to multiple streams that flow directly to Lake Superior.

“We are thrilled that we were able to acquire the Slate River Timberlands,” said Helen Taylor, state director in Michigan for TNC. “Our science has identified this area as some of the most resilient land in Michigan, meaning it can sustain natural diversity in the face of a changing climate. Opportunities to conserve such large areas of intact, mature forest lands don’t come along every day. It’s one of many important steps toward a healthy, thriving future for U.P. forests and the communities that depend on them.”

Slate River Falls. (Photo by Emily Clegg)

Slate River. (Photo by Emily Clegg)

Late successional forest management in the Michigamme Highlands. (Photo by Emily Clegg)

Mature maples in a sustainably managed forest in the Michigamme Highlands. (Photo by Emily Clegg)

The land contains diverse and rich forest, which TNC says is one of the highest quality managed native forests known to remain in the state. Its proximity to other protected lands makes it a valuable section of habitat for many animal species.

“This property has been superbly managed,” said Emily Clegg, Project Manager, Forest Conservation

for TNC. “The forest is beautiful, full of classic mature native species of trees, thoughtfully managed

with care over generations. Our goal is to continue that management as it benefits wildlife, supports

the local timber economy and helps the forest remain healthy despite the stressors of a changing

climate.”

You can learn more about The Nature Conservancy and its work in Michigan here.