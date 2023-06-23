COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is moving forwards with efforts to preserve thousands of acres of forest and other property in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Those efforts include using public comment, questions, and input to inform the process.

TNC completed the acquisition of 32,000 acres in two purchases completed at the end of 2022.

“They became aware that the community was very concerned about the Heartlands property being on the market. Their main concerns were fragmentation into small private lots or large private lots and cutoff of public access. With the Heartlands having been in the commercial forest program for many years have been highly accessible to the local community to recreate and enjoy. The thought of losing access to that property was very difficult for the community to stomach,” said TNC Keweenaw Peninsula project manager, Julia Petersen.

A public meeting was held Thursday night to provide updates and continue the Nature Conversancy’s efforts of transparency and public engagement.

The point of Thursday night’s meeting was to talk about how that public engagement has shaped the project so far. The information they’ve gathered is being formed into something TNC calls, “The Blueprint Document.”

“That blueprint document offers principles and values of management and governance. This is what we all believe in based on the survey, and the engagement and the stakeholder committee. It’s what we hold dear in terms of managing that property and governing the property,” said Petersen.

Along with the blueprint overview, there was a public update on TNC’s inventory efforts.

“It is a catalog of what’s out there in the Heartlands in terms of cultural and historical artifacts, in terms of infrastructure like roads and culverts and bridges, etc. In terms of the natural components like plants and wetlands, in terms of the timber and carbon potential,” added Petersen.

Petersen said public comments dealt with topics such as maintaining public access as well as mitigating the impacts of increased tourism on the property and surrounding communities.

“The Heartlands really is about people enjoying nature and welcoming them into that space. It’s about finding ways that the different uses people have for that land.” Petersen continued, “Whether they’re out on an ATV or they want to walk quietly or they are snowshoeing or snowmobiling in the winter. We recognize that people want to enjoy this land and there are ways to help all of them enjoy their peak level of enjoyment.”

The Nature Conservancy purchases property and according to Petersen, they buy time for and work with surrounding communities to put systems in place, preventing the land from being split up into private property, restricting public access, preserve the forest.

“Their mission isn’t land acquisition for the sake of land acquisition. Their mission is to conserve the lands and waters on which life depends. In order to do that, they need to invest, buy time for the community to figure out how they’ll work through that purchase. And we’ll be with them, helping them figure that out,” Petersen said.

Petersen emphasized, after transitioning the land back to the community, TNC will retain a presence. “In order for us to ensure that as the land transitions into local ownership with locally run governance structure, and that those individuals and communities can operate and maintain that forest, we know that we need to have funds set aside to get that started. So, we are looking at how can get an endowment started within the community. Certainly, The Nature Conservancy would try to be helpful in that. So we hope that’s another way people step up and give to that endowment so we can get off on the right foot from the very start and ensure The Nature Conservancy is responsibly transitioning this property to the local community.”

Once the inventory is complete, TNC will work with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and local managers to utilize the information gathered through the inventory to develop specific management plans for the property.

You can keep up to date on the status of the Keweenaw Heartlands Project by visiting the project website hosted on the Keweenaw Area Community Foundation’s website.