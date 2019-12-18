The obstacles plow truck drivers face when clearing the roads

SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) –Today marked another busy day for plow truck drivers as it continues to snow in the U.P.

Local 3 found out the obstacles these drivers encounter when clearing streets.

” A lot of it is just trying to cover as much ground as we need to cover with the staff that we have. So there’s definitely some areas of town that are a little behind getting coverage especially local neighborhoods and dead ends, ” says Scott Cambensy, the Director of Public Works.

Some residents, Local 3 spoke with said they hate seeing snow in the middle of the roads but Cambensy says his team works around the clock to try and keep the roads clear.

” From the time the snow stops until we finish clean up, just with the plows is 8 to 10 hours and by the time we get front end loaders out there to clean up the dead ends typically that’s the next 12 to 24 hours. Just a simple snow event takes a couple of days to clean up,” continues Cambensy.

Cambensy says we can help the plow truck drivers in small ways.

” If we can keep the cars off the streets through the early part of the morning that’s a big help so we can plow everything back to the curb line,” says Cambensy.

Cambensy says drivers should give plow trucks space, because it can be tough for operators to see other cars.