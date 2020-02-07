The RoboMos need volunteers for upcoming competition

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Team 3602 or the Escanaba RoboMos are a FIRST Robotics Competition team.

Founded in 2011, they have won 2 District titles, appeared in 3 State competition, and a Worlds competition in only their fourth year.

The 43 students of RoboMos are excited to host and compete in another FIRST robotics event.

“It’s crazy. There are so many people. It’s like a basketball game, but like 10 of them going on at the same time,” said Zach Miller, 12th Grade, Escanaba RoboMos.

The competition requires each team to build a robot that can shoot a 7-inch ball into a target and ride over a teeter-totter to then hang from it, but they need a few additions to their team.

Anna Valiquette, 11th Grade, Escanaba RoboMos said, “So our competition holds 40 teams. There are 6 downstate teams competing, the rest are all from the U.P., which is really exciting. We have a lot of growth over the years with U.P. FIRST teams and we’ll all be here together and we are expecting around 2,000 people or more and we need at least 100 volunteers or more.”

“Volunteers would be super helpful because it takes a lot of people to run this event. We need people to direct robots around and the teams that go with them and to help spectators out, show them around and there are all sorts of things like handing out safety glasses and there’s a pit where everyone works on the robots and there’s a pit admin that we need volunteers to help work, so people can fix robots in between matches,” said Miller.

For more information on the FIRST In Michigan District Escanaba Event, click here.