POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — The Powell Township Board decisively shut down any hopes of setting up a spaceport within its municipal limits Tuesday night. The board worked with local activists to pass a resolution that claimed the plan to build a rocket launch site on Thoney’s Point is not possible because of the township’s existing zoning laws.

This comes after Big Bay resident Phil Bakken and Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior (CSCLS) submitted a petition signed by over 200 people to the township in July. Signers of the petition supported its goal of modifying the existing zoning ordinance to specifically outlaw “rocket launch sites, structures, and activities.”

Tuesday’s resolution asks Bakken to withdraw the petition because, according to the township’s lawyer, current local zoning laws already bar the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) from fulfilling any plans it had made to create a launch site on the Granot Loma property.

In the resolution the board advises that given Powell’s Master Plan, and specifics in the township’s zoning ordinances, it would also be illegal to “spot zone” the Granot Loma property for anything involving heavy industrial use.

Dennis Ferraro, leader of the Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior praised the decision, saying they and Bakken were involved with the board’s decision to pass the resolution, and said “Mr. Bakken, CSCLS and its attorneys agreed that an official Resolution by the Township would be more forceful and effective than a zoning amendment. Accordingly, the petition to amend was withdrawn and in its place the official Resolution was enacted.”

Jane Fitkin, Director of Outreach for CSCLS said as far as the organization was aware, neither MAMA nor the owner of the Granot Loma property have attempted to rezone the land.

Meanwhile, MAMA could not be reached for comment. The organization’s website and social media accounts still show intermittent activity, but Michigan’s department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs records show MAMA’s nonprofit corporation has not filed an Annual Report since 2019, and may have even been dissolved in 2022.

Fitkin said CSCLS has not heard from MAMA since 2021. She thinks the organization may have stopped its efforts to develop the Granot Loma property because of an economic feasibility report they had received by FOIA which “basically said that the spaceport would have a negligible economic impact [on the community].”

“I guess based on the results of the study, they kind of knew that their space port was a bad idea, both environmentally and economically,” said Fitkin.

We also reached out to local space debris removal company Kall Morris in an effort to get in touch with MAMA. Representatives with the company attended a presentation about the spaceport plans back in 2021, but Kall Morris CEO Troy Morris says the last time they had heard from anyone with MAMA was October of last year.

A link on MAMA’s website that used to show their feasibility study no longer works, but a page for their Michigan Launch Initiative is still active with some information, but no specific timeline is mentioned.

According to LARA, Gavin Brown is listed as president, treasurer, director and secretary for MAMA. While that organization may now be largely defunct, Brown started two other space-related ventures the same year MAMA was dissolved.

In 2022, records show Brown founded both Space Harbor and Space-enabled Connectivity for Advanced Mobility (SECAM). SECAM’s website states that its goal is to bring together governments, companies, and academics to develop global 5G connectivity. Besides the business filings, nothing on Space Harbor could be found.

On the idea of an Upper Peninsula launch site, Troy Morris said, “as a space fan, I personally thought it would be neat.”

Morris said MAMA had not given Kall Morris any formal proposal to be involved, but he said they were keeping an eye on the prospect of a spaceport so close to their headquarters. He told Local 3 while any launch site would need to be managed properly, they think an agreement between an organization like MAMA and the community could be possible if more details like how big the rockets were, and how frequent launches would be was shared.

We pitched a similar question to Fitkin—if the CSCLS would be agreeable to any lesser level of rocket launch activity. “I don’t think CSCLS would be in favor of any launch sites in the U.P., or anywhere else for that matter. In the U.S. we have—I believe the number is 13 spaceports currently, and they don’t get enough use. So I would encourage folks who want to launch to visit another spaceport that already exists.”