The Salvation Army hosts multiple food pantries starting Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Mobile Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, February 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Avenue, Marquette.

15,000 pounds of food will be delivered and distributed to up to 300 families suffering from food insecurity.

Captain Doug Winters with The Salvation Army spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

Additional mobile pantries have been scheduled for March 11, April 16 and May 28 to be held at the same location and same times.

For more information or to volunteer for these events, call (906) 226-2241.