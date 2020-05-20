The Salvation Army to host Feeding America Truck, and normal food pantry continues with home delivery to those with transportation issues

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Mobile Food Pantry will be held on May 28, 5:00 to 6:30 PM at The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Avenue, Marquette. 15,000 pounds of food will be delivered and distributed to up to 300 families suffering from food insecurity.

The mobile pantry will be a drive-through process to limit personal exposure. Clients are asked to arrive at 5PM rather than coming early, and to clear a place in their trunk or back seat for volunteers to place the food. Walk-ups will also be allowed to participate, with social distancing guidelines.

Employees from The Salvation Army, and volunteers from The Red Cross and Incredible Bank will distribute the food. The Feeding America Food Pantry is open to anyone needing food. The truck was purchased by Superior Health Foundation

For anyone who cannot attend the Mobile Food Truck or who needs additional food:

The Salvation Army encourages anyone to call our offices for our normal monthly food pantry. People with transportation are now encouraged to drive-through either our Ishpeming or Marquette location for a food basket. However, anyone who has transportation problems can continue have a food pantry basket delivered to their home in Marquette County as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

“People have really loved the pantry delivery option that we have offered during this crisis”, said Captain Doug Winters, officer/pastor at The Salvation Army. “We will continue to deliver to people who can’t get to our pantries until our county public transportation gets back to a normal schedule”. The Salvation Army is committed to serving everyone without discrimination and does not want anyone to go hungry if they are hesitant to leave their homes. “This includes people who have just lost their job or have reduced hours”, said Winters.

Marquette/Skandia/Gwinn residents should call 906-226-2241 and Negaunee/Ishpeming and west residents should call 906-486-8121 for The Salvation Army Food Pantry services.

Here’s how you can help:

Donations of food should be delivered directly from the grocery stores, as other donations are quarantined for at least two weeks. Monetary donations are encouraged during this crisis.

Mail: Send a check to The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI 49855 and in the memo write “CV19”

Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations

Text: Text WUM to 24365

Online/text donations are allocated to The Salvation Army unit in the zip code of the donor.