WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is welcoming visitors back into the zoo on Friday after being closed due to the pandemic.
Although, the zoo is reopening with new safety guidelines in order to protect visitors and limit the spread of COVID-19. All visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask in all indoor facilities. Visitors that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face mask outdoors.
Admission to the zoo is free but visitors are required to sign-up for timed entry passes.
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors
- How to recycle your old electronics with Keweenaw Bay Indian Community
- Help needed locating missing teen near Kincheloe
- House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot
- Newsfeed Now: Woman claims she found over 50 dead horses at former rescue; Walmart employee saves customer’s life