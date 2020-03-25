The State of Michigan: A Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, March 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., WJMN Local 3 will air a collaboration between our sister station, WOOD TV8 and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They will hold a virtual town hall meeting about coronavirus in Michigan.

Whitmer will take your questions about the current outbreak and the measures being taken to combat it. Some of those who submit questions will be selected to talk live with the governor, either over the phone or via video chat.

“The most important thing that people need is information. They need to be reassured,” Whitmer told News 8. We’re going to get through this. This is a situation like no one could have imagined. Certainly none of us knew this was coming and yet, probably could have done some preparations at the national level a little bit better to get us ready to combat this.”

“This virus is so aggressive that it’s incumbent on all of us to make sure that we understand what the orders are, that we understand what the CDC recommendations are, that we are protecting ourselves and protecting one another.”

You can watch the special on WOOD TV8 in West Michigan and the following stations across the state: WLNS-TV in Lansing, WJMN-TV in Marquette and FOX 32 TV in Cadillac. The town hall will also be streamed live on woodtv.com.

