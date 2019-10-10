The State of the City of Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The City of Negaunee is ‘Moving Forward’ with plans to help grow and preserve its beauty for those who visit and live there.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership and the City of Negaunee held a presentation to provide the public with what the city has been working on for the future.

Nate Heffron, City Manager, Negaunee said, “So tonight they’re going to get an update on everything that’s been going on. They’ll be able to see projects we’re working on, projects we have worked on, and see specifically what direction we’re taking the community. Last year was kind of vague because we hadn’t accomplished anything, we only had ideas and plans, so now we wanted to show people where we are at.”

Negaunee residents we’re provided a report on how Negaunee’s spending compares to neighboring towns. Specifically, how much the city spends on sewer, water, electric, sidewalks, and roads.

“They’re obviously going to hopefully be rest assured that the community is moving forward. For those who weren’t able to attend there is going to be plenty of opportunity for them to attend different meetings that are associated with the ‘Moving Forward’ insinuative and we welcome them to come to those meetings so that give us their impute, their feedback, cause this is all about their community as well. So we really want to make this a true community insinuative,” said Heffron.

I spoke with one Negaunee resident who believes the city is going in the right direction and they’re excited to see what the city will be able to accomplish in the coming years.

For more information on the City of Negaunee’s Economic Strategic Plan, click here.