The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Facebook-Twitter-apps-on-mobile-phone-jpg_20150929174447-159532

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending March 29th

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Exploding Kittens, Exploding Kittens

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andrea,s Rockstar Games

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

4. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc

5. Google Classroom, Google LLC

6. Perfect Cream, Playgendary Limited

7. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation

8. Home Restoration, Panteon

9. Pizzaiolo!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

10. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Notability, Ginger Labs

6. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

7. XtraMath, XtraMath

8. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Google Classroom, Google LLC

3. Perfect Cream, Playgendary Limited

4. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

5. Wheel Smash, Rollic Games

6. Blend It, 3D SayGames LLC

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. ABCmouse.com, Age of Learning, Inc.

9. Messenger Kids, Facebook, Inc.

10. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

Marquette Moment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Moment"

E-sports at Finlandia University

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-sports at Finlandia University"

Scam warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam warning"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020"

Precious Metals 3-31-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-31-2020"

Stocks 3-31-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-31-2020"