The U.P. is getting greener

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Grant money is helping to make the process of recycling a little easier for some people in the U.P.

$1.5 million dollars is being devoted to projects in places like Houghton and Chippewa Counties. Plus, the construction of a new facility in Marquette.

A statewide campaign is pushing to make sure we are only recycling the right kind of materials.

Jack Schinderle, Division Director, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said, “Three quarters of the people in Michigan are unaware that your recyclables need to be empty and clean and that having these items could contaminate everything that’s in the recycling bin and potentially contaminating a whole load of recyclable materials and making the whole thing worthless.”

Here’s how you can help.

Don’t put your greasy pizza box in the recycling, leave the plastic cap off of bottles, and do your best to rinse out any food materials from bottles and cans.