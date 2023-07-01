GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The competition will feature competitors from across the country fighting to see who is the best log roller. The competition will begin at Gladstone’s lagoon at 11:00 am. I met up with Cole Bennetts of Gladstone who will be competing in this year’s competition for the very first time.

“This started with boy scout troop 411 and girl scout troop 410.” Said Cole Bennetts. “Mr. Woerpel started the troop out with log rolling about four years ago when Dave Mcdonough dropped off a couple of logs for us to use here. I enjoyed it. It was fun. Sometimes you would get on a log, sometimes you would fall off. That’s how it started and we stuck with it the entire summer. Every week we would come out here. Every summer we’ve done that and it’s actually growing quite a bit. we’re going strong. This summer is Gladstone’s fourth of July festival. There’s a log rolling tournament here too. There will be rollers from all over the state of Wisconsin. And other parts of the country. They’ll be coming here to compete. I’ll be competing as a professional log roller for the first time as a professional, so it’s going to be a bit interesting, but I enjoy it. I like it because it’s fun. It’s something to do in the summer. It’s the one sport that I’ve actually taken an interest in, and it’s a combination of the old logging days, what they used to do down the road. It’s kind of fun being able to connect to how they used to do things. It requires a lot of effort. You have to put a lot of work in to get good at it. It’s just fun because once you get the hang of it, you improve a lot faster. For the first time in quite a few years, log rolling has been a lot more abundant in the Escanaba and Dan Mcdonagh and a few others managed to bring the professional log rolling tournament back to Gladstone. For a few years it was held somewhere else. Now it’s back here and that’s great, as it used to be here for quite a few years. I plan to stick with it, and I’ll just have fun with it. I’ll try to do my best with it. If I don’t win, I’m not going to stop doing it. I just like it so much. just a fun hobby.”