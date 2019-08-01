The victims of the Pine Ridge Apartment fire

MARQUETTE — Residents of Pine Ridge Apartments are still waiting for answers. Mostly, “when can I go home?” It’s been three days since the fire at the 140-unit apartment building. Some people are staying with family or friends or at hotels. The rest of the residents are temporarily being placed at the Superior Dome on Northern Michigan University’s campus.

Local 3’s Korinne Griffith spoke with some residents that are staying at the dome. They say they are extremely grateful to the Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and NMU.

“They give us food, they give us water, making sure we’re okay and they’re giving us a place to go,” says Kyle Randall, a resident of the Pine Ridge Apartments.

Captain Doug Winters of the Salvation Army of Marquette says they have been providing 3 meals per day as well as water and pop to displaced residents.

“Anytime there is a crisis like this the community is able to step in and we get to be the point and be able to hand it out but the companies that have provided support so far has been PepsiCo, we’ve gotten supplies from Walmart, we’ve been able to get some supplies from Meijer and Gordon Food Service. So really just a community effort to step in and support these people,” says Captain Winters.

According to Kyle, while everyone is grateful, the living arrangements are not ideal.

“There’s people that are in there that are…they’re very depressed. They’re very…it’s very hard for them. They don’t want to be there, they want to go home,” explains Kyle.

Kyle also says that some lights are left on overnight and beds are placed close together, making it difficult to sleep at night for some. He tells Local 3 News that residents must ask permission to use the shower and need an escort.

Kyle also mentioned that some pets are still in the Pine Ridge Apartment building. He says that Pine Ridge staff are taking care of the animals. This claim has not been substantiated by Local 3 News.

“We’re at a vulnerable place right now. We feel very scared, we don’t know how to even comprehend what will happen next but the only thing we can do is hope for the best,” says Kyle.

A sign at Pine Ridge Apartments telling people to call 211 for information.

Kyle says residents were told at one point that they would be back home by Saturday, but he says he doesn’t believe that will be the case.

Local 3 spoke with the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, the Fire Department, and a representative from the Pine Ridge Apartments; no one is sure when residents will be allowed back home. People were allowed back to their units briefly to collect necessary items on Wednesday.

If you would like to help the victims of the Pine Ridge Apartment fire, you can make monetary donations to a Pine Ridge Fire fund account at River Valley Bank in Marquette.

You can also donate to the Salvation Army of Marquette either in person at their Marquette location or online. This money will go towards continuing to provide meals for displaced residents. You can also donate to the American Red Cross by phone at 1-800-HELP NOW or online. Be sure to specify that you want your donation to help the Pine Ridge Apartment fire victims.

The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers. Those interested in volunteering should visit: redcross.org/volunteer.

BELOW IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE AMERICAN RED CROSS:

MARQUETTE, Michigan: August 1, 2019 — The American Red Cross has established and emergency disaster relief shelter at Marquette’s Superior Dome, in response to a fire at the Pine Ridge Apartments on Pine Street in Marquette, Michigan, which began Wednesday night July 30, 2019. The blaze necessitated the evacuation of all 140 units in the nine-story building, including 145 residents. To date the shelter housed 39 people on the night of the fire and 34 people remain sheltered there today.

The Marquette Fire Department and Police Department responded to the blaze which began on the building’s roof. All residents were able to evacuate the structure safely. The apartment complex remains closed today, without utilities and is not yet cleared for residents to return, pending necessary safety inspections from local authorities.

In cooperation with local emergency and community partners, the Red Cross is operating the emergency shelter for those displaced, while the search for more permanent housing is ongoing for those currently housed in the shelter. Additional individuals impacted by the fire who have found temporary or permanent housing elsewhere are now being sought by the Red Cross in order to better assess their possible assistance and/or housing needs.

The community response to the fire has been substantial and the Red Cross is grateful for the support received from local organizations and continues to work closely with area resource groups, including: The Salvation Army; Marquette City Fire Department; U.P. Health Systems – Marquette; Marquette County Central Dispatch; Marquette Township Fire Department; Chocolay Township Fire Department; Marquette City Police Department; Chocolay Township Police Department; Marquette County Sheriff’s Office; Michigan State Police; NMU Public Safety; Michigan DNR Conservation Officers; SEMCO Gas; Marquette Board of Light and Power; Marquette City Department of Public Works; MarqTran; Marquette County Emergency Management; Marquette County Pigs & Heat; Marquette County Health Department Nurses; NMU Dome Staff; Region 8 MCC; UPCAP 2-1-1; and, Verizon.

An account has been established by the Marquette County Housing Authority at River Valley Bank in Marquette and is now accepting donations on behalf of those impacted by the Pine Ridge blaze.

Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a local disaster somewhere in the United States. The Red Cross of Northern Michigan plays a key role during crisis situations, by providing a network of services, including: community preparedness; disaster response needs; and, family recovery. The Red Cross engages in daily efforts to assist families in creating disaster plans and provide relief to families who suffered a house fire or other disaster.

Our goal is to build a more resilient Northern Michigan, while also providing immediate emergency relief following disasters in the form of: emergency food, clothing, temporary shelter and personal care items to disaster victims; facilitating inquiries from concerned family members outside the disaster area; providing referrals to additional agencies for longterm humanitarian needs; and, delivery of emergency services outside of Michigan, as needed when major disasters strike.

Last year, the Red Cross provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to more than 2,600 Michigan families who faced emergency situations. Local American Red Cross of Northern Michigan volunteers and staff provide support for blood drives, disaster preparedness, response and recovery, services to the armed forces and many other Red Cross activities in the area. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED NOW and those interested in volunteering should visit: redcross.org/volunteer.