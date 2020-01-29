The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Jeff King, known as the Winningest Musher in the World, stopped by Marquette Tuesday night.

Northern Michigan University played host to King as he shared stories with students and members of the public about his long career as a musher.

He has won the 1,049-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race 4 times, with a best time of almost 9 days flat.

King has won many other races and organizers thought it’d be appropriate to host him with the UP200 right around the corner.

Emily Weber, President, Platform Personalities said, “Well, it is a big outdoor community, people like to do winter sports, we have a lot of space for it and then the UP200 is coming up, so we wanted to tie it together close to that date.”

Over the past 40 years, King has logged more than 150,000 miles on his dogsled across North America.

King shared stories about how he got into sled dog racing being a California native, how his dogs have saved him on numerous occasions, and a story about one of his dogs who ate a road flare.

After he spoke, he spent time with members of the audience for a meet and greet.

To learn more about Jeff King, click here.