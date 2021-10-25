They’re coming, to our city! College GameDay to be in town for MSU-UM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Twitter today that they will be heading to East Lansing for the big matchup between Michigan State and Michigan.

It’s safe to say there’s a lot on the line this week for both teams, and College GameDay being in town just adds to the already building hype.

This is the first time the two teams have played while being undefeated since they played in 2010. However, the teams have never been 7-0 when they played.

In addition, this will the first time the two teams have played each other while both ranked in the top 10 since 1964.

College GameDay is ESPN’s pre-game show where they travel to the school’s campus for there live show.

