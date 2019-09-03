Things you should know about the recreational marijuana law

On Thursday, Dec 6th, Michigan turned green and became the 10th state in the nation to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use.

But, there are still many questions to be answered.

What exactly is considered legal? And what are the rules and regulations?

“It’s not legal to be anywhere and smoke in public, you have to be in designated areas and the city of Marquette hasn’t adopted any areas yet,” says Greg Kinonen, Detective Lieutenant at the Marquette Police Department.

Here are some other things the law won’t allow…

You cannot consume marijuana in public or in an area where it’s prohibited by the owner of the property.

You cannot drive any vehicle, fly, snowmobile, ORV, or boat while consuming marijuana. You also cannot consume as a passenger of any of those vehicles.

“As far as driving under the influence the same rules apply as driving under the influence of alcohol. It’s just another form of an intoxicant, ” continues Kinonen.

Other important rules you should know…

You still can get fired for consuming marijuana if it goes against your employers’ drug policy or working under the influence

You can only purchase marijuana legally at a recreational dispensary.

Kinonen says, ” That’s gonna be a procedural thing that’s set in place by whatever business you work for. There’s still drug test that can be given out, and if you test positive you can be fired.”

Because this law is still new there are a lot of things that still need to be worked out.

” It’s been a learning curve since the law came into effect, says Kinonen. It’s been a case by case and trying to keep up with how the laws are changing and morphing over time.”

Now fast forward almost a year later two medical marijuana dispensary could be coming to the area.

Negaunee Township is waiting on the state to approve of two Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Negaunee township.