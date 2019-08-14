MARQUETTE — Preparation is underway for the third annual Classic Cars on Third Car Show on Saturday, August 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on North Third Street in Downtown Marquette.

Classic cars will fill Third Street between Park Street and Michigan, with registration starting at 10:00 a.m. next to Third Base Bar, 726 North Third Street. The event will be open to the public for viewing between through 4:00 p.m., with awards taking place at 3:00 p.m.

“We’re excited to host this car show on Third Street for the third year in a row,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette Downtown Development Authority Promotions and Events Coordinator. “We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from this event, there are a lot of people from across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Northern Wisconsin who are excited to head to Marquette for this show.”

All proceeds from Classic Cars on Third car show will benefit the Women’s Center, in remembrance of Jessica Drummond, a victim of domestic violence.

North Third Street from Michigan to Park Street, will be closed for this event from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Classic Cars on Third, call the Marquette Downtown Development Authority at 906-228-9475 or visit www.downtownmarquette.org.