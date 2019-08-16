Third Annual Classic Cars on Third to benefit the Women’s Center Tomorrow

MARQUETTE– Tomorrow is the Third Annual Classic Cars on Third Show.

In years past, there have been around 190 different classic cars for people to check out.

It’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 3:00 p.m. It’s along Third Street, between Ohio and Park Street.

Those wishing to enter a classic car for $5 should enter the car show area from Washington Street, heading north on Third Street to the corner of Ohio and Third Street, where the Show area starts.

The event is in remembrance of Jessica Drummond who died by an act of domestic violence. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Women’s Center in Marquette.

“Women that are in trouble, men that are in trouble, children that are in trouble and troubled relationships, they have a safe haven for you,” said Bill Durpas, event organizer and Jessica’s father. “If you feel threatened or you’re in a dangerous situation go down and see them and they’ll take care of you.”

Each year about $18,000 is collected from the event.