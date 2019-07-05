Third suspect arrested in Keweenaw Co. on cocaine charges

UPDATE: A third suspect was arrested in Keweenaw County on July 3 for delivery of cocaine.

The arrest of the 31- year-old man from Larium stems from an investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in Mohawk, Michigan on July 2 and seized more than ¼ pound of cocaine.

The Larium man was arrested by officers at an undisclosed location as part of that investigation. The suspect was lodged in the Houghton County Jail.

His name is being withheld pending arraignment. No other information is being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Do you have information on illegal drug activity? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.

