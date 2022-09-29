MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are working to spread awareness of a recent scam circulating throughout the area.

According to a release, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve is warning citizens that law enforcement is receiving a high volume of calls reporting a variety of scams.

The newest scam brought to attention involves community members receiving messages through Facebook Messenger from people in their ‘friends list’ with different requests.

“THIS IS A SCAM,” wrote Sauve.

Those with messages are being asked to not send any money, give out any debit or credit card information, or any other personal information such as a social security number.

“DO NOT purchase and send gift cards to anyone you do not know personally,” stated Sauve.

If you get a personal message on the app, you are asked to call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7600 or just delete the conversation.

No further details were provided and Local 5 News will update this should any further information become released.