Thousands of people want to serve on redistricting panel

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson holds a press conference in Grand Rapids Oct. 29, 2019, to formally announce the application process for the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 6,000 people have applied to serve on Michigan’s new commission that will draw districts for seats in Congress and the state Legislature.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said nearly half of the applications have been processed. Her department is now accepting public comments on a method to identify 200 semifinalists. Ultimately 13 commissioners will be randomly selected: four affiliated with the Republican Party, four affiliated with the Democratic Party and five with no affiliation.

Voters amended the state constitution in 2018 to give the responsibility for drawing districts to a commission.

