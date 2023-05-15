CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has begun work to repair three bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties on Monday, May 15.

The three affected bridges are:

During the projects, traffic will be limited to one lane of alternating traffic using temporary traffic signals. Detours will be necessary during some phases of the projects.

MDOT says that work being done during the projects include a deep overlay, epoxy overlay, joint replacement, curb and gutter repairs, guardrail and approach work, and deck, railing, and substructure patching.

All three projects are estimated to complete in October 2023. The full cost of the projects is estimated to be about $2.9 million.