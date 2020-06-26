Three employees of Bayside Village in L’Anse test positive for COVID-19

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bayside Village announced Thursday evening that three of its employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The facility tested all residents and staff earlier this week as required under the new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) regulations.

“All three employees who tested positive are asymptomatic, have had no travel outside of the

Upper Peninsula, and are self-isolating at home,” said Brandy DesMarais, Operations Manager

at Bayside Village. “Residents, their families, and our employees have all been notified of the

results. We will continue to keep family members up to date as this situation unfolds, so they have

the latest information about their loved ones.”

Bayside is in communication with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD)

and MDHHS to ensure that appropriate steps are being taken to prevent an outbreak in the facility.

“We are working closely with the facility to make sure that recommended actions are being taken

to assure the safety of all residents and staff”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD.

Bayside is awaiting additional results from this round of routine testing and will update the public

as necessary.