Three October food pantry dates for Copper Country

HANCOCK, Mich., (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has announced the October 2020 mobile food pantry schedule in Michigan’s Copper Country.

Thursday, October 15, 2 p.m. at Community Action Service Center in Houghton (310 E. Sharon Avenue)

Thursday, October 22, 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Arena in L’Anse (204 Division Street)

Thursday, October 29, 12 p.m. at Ontonagon Village Fire Hall at (315 River Street)*

The mobile food pantries are funded by Portage Health Foundation in partnership with Community Action Food Pantry, Ontonagon Area Schools and Feeding America West Michigan.

Each mobile food pantry will provide a variety of foods to approximately 300 families. For these distributions, attendees will not have to show identification or proof of income to receive food; however, they will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm that they are in need of food. Boxes of food will be provided in a drive-through format. Each event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

These are the seventh, eighth and ninth food pantries of 15 total slated to come to the Copper Country by year’s end.

These events are being funded by Portage Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund. This is a restricted fund maintained for the purpose of mobilizing resources for the citizens of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. All monies contributed to this restricted fund will be used locally for the distribution of health/humanitarian relief.

To support this and other projects like it, visit phfgive.org/covid19.

*Notice that the Ontonagon County mobile food pantry has a new location that is planned to be used for all remaining events.

