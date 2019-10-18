Three people arrested after home invasion

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WJMN) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is investigating a home invasion and burglary in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

It happened yesterday on Rehms Road. One woman and two men reportedly entered the home, physically assaulted a man inside the home, and left in a vehicle.

The two men were found a short time later in a wooded area off of River Road in the Town of Porterfield. They were arrested and identified as 30-year-old Dallas Willis and 41-year-old Jack Swearingen. Both men are from Marinette, Wisconsin.

The woman was found and arrested later in the evening in the Town of Grover. She’s been identified as 36-year-old Laura Dahlin of Marinette.

