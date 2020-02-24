Three people arrested in drug bust

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Three people from Houghton County have been arrested after an Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team investigation.

The investigation lasted two months and involved the distribution of a prescription drug called Suboxone.

UPSET teamed up with deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office to arrest 30-year-old Benjamin Rippey on two counts of delivery of suboxone. 55-year-old Eugina Rippey was also arrested on three counts of delivery of suboxone as well as 44-year-old Angellina Shelp on four counts of delivery of suboxone. All of them are from Laurium.

All three suspects were arraigned in Houghton County’s 97th District Court today and released on bond pending their next court appearance.

Over the past year, UPSET has arrested 11 people for the illegal selling of Suboxone in Houghton County.

