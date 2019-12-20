Three people charged in Manistique drug bust

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, December 18, Manistique Public Safety Officers along with the Public Safety K-9 Unit and Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department continued their investigation into the use and trafficking of methamphetamine with felony arrests and narcotics seizure.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 209 Pearl Street which led arrests of three adults. Two children were in the home at the time and taken into protective custody. The three adults have been arraigned on formal charges issues by Schoolcraft County Prosecutor Tim Noble.

Zachary James Siewert, 27, Rapid River:

Count 1: Controlled Substance – Delivery on School or Library Property (Narcotics or Cocaine) less than 50 grams. Felony : 2 to 60 years and $75,000 fine.

Count 2: Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture – Methamphetamine. Felony 20 year and/or $25,000 fine.

Siewert was also charged as being a Habitual Offender – Second Offense Notice. Bond for Siewert is set at $250,000 cash or surety.

Dana Le Henry, 29, Manistique:

Count 1: Controlled Substance – Maintaining a Drug House, a High Court Misdemeanor: 2 years and/or $25,000 fine. Bond for Henry is set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Matthew Jonathon Bush, 31, Manistique:

Count 1: Controlled Substance – Maintaining a Drug House, a High Court Misdemeanor. 2 years and/or $25,000 fine. Bond for Bus is set at $10,000 Personal Recognizance.

All three are scheduled to make a court appearance in the 93rd District Court on December 30 at 9:00 a.m. for a Probable Cause Hearing with their Preliminary Hearing set for January 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

The investigation is still continuing.