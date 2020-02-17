Tickets still available for SAIL Disability Network of the U.P. Chocolate Festival this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – SAIL Disability Network of the U.P. will be hosting their 9th annual Chocolate Festival fundraiser for the One in Five Campaign to benefit the varied programs of SAIL across the U.P. It’s on Sunday, February 23 at 1:00 at the Northern Center at NMU.

There will be chocolatiers for people to taste test from. They are; 231 West Patisserie, Saykllys The Candy Store, Donckers, Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe, Cafe Bodega, Marquette Food Coop, NMU Simply Superior Catering, NMU Hospitality students, Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts, Midtown Bakery and Cafe, Biggby Coffee, and Jilbert Dairy.

Sarah Peurakoski spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Tickets are $15 per person, 5 years of age and under are free. For tickets you can call SAIL at (906) 228-5744 or stop by there office at 1200 Wright Street, Marquette. You can also purchase them through Eventbrite by clicking here.