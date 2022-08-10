(WFRV) – The votes are counted and we now know which Republican candidate will be going up against Tony Evers for Wisconsin governor in the November 2022 election.

Incumbent Evers is the only candidate for the Democratic party and announced his running for re-election in June of 2021.

The winner moving on to the fall election on Nov. 8 with Evers is Tim Michels.

Michels told supporters in Waukesha that he ‘will lead by example’ and explained that Tuesday’s victory in the primary only gives him and his supporters the opportunity to fight for the next 91 days.

During his podium speech, Michels also thanked former President of the United States Donald Trump and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson for their endorsements.

Michels continued on by saying he will also work with democrats, in particular, Milwaukee’s Mayor Cavalier Johnson on ways to fight crime. “Help is on the way,” he declared.

Tim Michels —

Born in Brownsville, Texas, Michels website showed he attended Saint Norbert College in Green Bay. His site stated he was in United States Army, where he served 12 years as an Army Ranger. Michels is also a co-owner of Michels Corporation, a construction company in Wisconsin.

He said on his site that if he wins and becomes governor he will “fix the Wisconsin economy by taking his business and leadership experience and bringing it to Madison.”

Michels went on to say he will “always back the blue, back parents in public education, cut taxes, keep schools open five days a week, and ensure our elections are fair and transparent.”

He announced he was going to run for the governor position in April of 2022.

To find out more about Michels click here.