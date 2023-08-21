IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich (WJMN) — A 75-year-old object was an unexpected find during recent renovations on a Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center building brought back to memory names of the first people to work there.

On Friday, construction workers were making renovations on the campus of the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center. That’s when a document in a glass jar surrounded by metal mesh was found in a wall in Building 6. When built in 1948, it was originally the nurses quarters.

Listed on the document were the names of many of the people who first worked on Building 6 and others on the hospital’s campus: masons, carpenters, laborers, finishers, truck drivers, lathers, plasterers, electricians, along with the superintendent and government inspector.

If you’re interested in having a copy for yourself, all you have to do is give the VA public Affairs Office a call. You can reach them at (906) 774-3300 at extension x32001.