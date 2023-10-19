GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend, you have the opportunity for a fright at the Marquette County “Scaregrounds.”

People were lined up well ahead of time tonight to get on the 14th annual Marquette Haunted Hayrides. The hayride is about a 25-minute ride around the fairgrounds that have been taken over by witches, cryptids and many more spooks that even got us shaking in her boots! The experience then ends with a stroll through a haunted house.

The haunted hayride is a beloved Halloween tradition in the U.P., and the hayride president and coordinator, Andi Goriesky, said this event is great for the community and the money from the tickets supports the 17 groups that volunteer to work the event.

“It’s just a great community event. It’s something nice for people to do in the fall; it’s a nice, scary event. It’s a good use of our fairgrounds. It’s very family friendly for the most part,” said Goriesky. “And, it’s good for the community, it keeps our money local, it supports a lot of youth and non-profit groups that are out here working. It’s good all the way around, it’s good for our economy.”

Goriesky encourages you to remember to dress for the weather, and the event is not suited for children under six years old.



If you missed Thursday night’s rides, don’t worry! They’re still running Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets, you can go to marquetteshauntedhayride.com.