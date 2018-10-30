Tips to keep your teeth healthy

Follow @WJMN_Local3

There are foods that can help keep your teeth and your mouth happy and healthy. Did you know that some everyday foods can help prevent tooth decay or even bad breath? Take lemon.

David Genet, DMD, South Florida Periodontist, says, “The lemon stimulates saliva.”

And that keeps your mouth from getting dry and filled with bacteria.

Another food that helps, cheese. It contains calcium and proteins that strengthen tooth enamel.

The probiotics found in yogurt help your gum by crowding your mouth with good bacteria, blocking out the ones that cause cavities. It’s best to choose a plain yogurt with no added sugars.

Leafy greens such as kale and spinach contain folic acid, which can help treat gum disease in pregnant women. Try adding some to a salad or a smoothie.

Apples, carrots, and celery can act like a toothbrush at the end of a meal. They increase saliva, while also rinsing out bacteria and food particles.

What you drink is also important. Be wary of drinks with added sugars.

Jason Bresler, DMD, Pediatric Dentist, explains, “Those sugars from the milk or juice basically coat the teeth, and it’s a 24-hour buffet for bacteria in the mouth.”

Instead drink good old-fashion water.

Dr. Genet says, “Rinsing your mouth with water, drinking water and swishing it around in your mouth.”

When it comes to Halloween, you shouldn’t really worry about the amount of candy, but rather how often you are eating it.

Dentists say when you eat candy, acid forms in your mouth for a limited amount of time. If you eat one piece of candy or three at one time, the same amount of acid forms. But if you eat one candy now and then another two hours from now, more acid will be coating your teeth longer with more opportunities to create cavities.