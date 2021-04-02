Tips to know before you bring home your own bunny this Easter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Easter is on Sunday. The Easter bunny is on it’s way and some people are on their way to bring home their own bunny. Here are a few things to consider before bringing your rabbit home.

“They’re messy.” Hayley Weston, a supervisor at UPAWS said, “Rabbits need to eat hay all the time. They need to get a steady supply, so they do get a little messy. They can kind of kick the hay around, they do have poop a lot.”

To minimize the issue of mess, a large cage, good bedding, and litter training will help.

The Michigan Humane Society recommends, “The cage size for one rabbit should be at least 24″ long x 24″ wide x 18″ high for the small- and medium-sized breeds and 36″ long x 36″ wide x 24″ high for the large breeds.”

Bunnies live for around a decade so don’t expect it to be a quick pet, prepare for a pet that you will have to take care of for years.

The Michigan Humane Society also suggests a daily and unlimited amount of hay for bunnies.

“They do need a lot of hay,” added Weston. “They actually constantly need a steady supply of it. it’s very dangerous if they don’t. They need to have pellets, pellets are more of a small part of it, it’s more supplemental and then also leafy greens, you can give them a treat every now and then of carrots as well.”

If you up in the time and care you will have a great bond with your future bunny. They are smart, docile, and quiet.

If you’re interested in bunny UPAWS has a few ready fro adoption.