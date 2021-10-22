Toddler dies after possibly falling into Oconto Co. brook

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 3-year-old toddler has died after police removed the child from a stream of water in the Town of Townsend on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 p.m., deputies responded to a report that a 3-year-old boy had possibly fallen in the McCauslin Brook located off County Highway T, near East Burnt Dam Road and Cassler Drive, in the Town of Townsend.

The initial report had said the child had been missing for around 5 minutes before they called it in to authorities.

Upon arrival, officials were able to locate and remove the child from the water and quickly began life-saving measures on the boy. However, unfortunately, deputies say those efforts were unsuccessful, and the boy was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.