ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday after an estimated 150 CDs and DVDs containing sexually explicit conduct of minors were found in his home.

According to the Department of Justice, 45-year-old Kelly Schultz, from Antigo, pleaded guilty on August 23 to possessing child pornography. He was immediately remanded into custody.

Back in March 2017, a search warrant at Schultz’s home was executed by law enforcement and about 150 CDs and DVDs were seized. Agents reportedly found ‘numerous’ images that showed minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The plea agreement reportedly calls for Schultz to be sentenced to ten years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation:

Port Edwards Police Department

Markesan Police Department

Antigo Police Department

Everest Metro Police Department

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is prosecuting the case. No additional information was provided.