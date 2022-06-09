ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ryan Kelley, one of the Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was arrested Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges in the January 6th riot, the FBI confirmed to News 8.

Kelley, 40, of Allendale, was charged in federal court on Thursday for knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. Capitol or its grounds without authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in that space, knowingly engaging in any physical violence against persons or property on U.S. Capitol grounds and willfully injuring or attacking property of the United States, court documents say.

“In this case, the FBI received multiple tips regarding Ryan Kelley’s presence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” a document written by the FBI and submitted to the court says.

Those tips were both anonymous and from people who left their names. They came in online and through the FBI tip line. An FBI source also identified one of the people seen at the Capitol as Kelley.

The FBI said an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy who knows Kelley from patrolling the Allendale Township area, the deputy identified him in photos from the riot. So did another Allendale Township official who knows Kelley.

In the document, federal investigators included photos of Kelley in a backwards baseball cap trying to rally a pro-Donald Trump crowd. The FBI says images show Kelley recording the crowd pushing past Capitol Police outside the building on the northwestern scaffolding.

“At approximately 2:00 p.m., KELLEY climbed onto and stood on an architectural feature next to the North West stairs and indicated by waving his hand that the crowd behind him should move towards the stairs leading into the U.C. Capitol building,” the document reads in part.

The document does not say Kelley entered the building, but indicates he moved onto the stairs and then climbed onto “an architectural feature” next to the stairs.

A courtesy photo of then-Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection.

“This activity was also captured on CCV, showing KELLEY using his hands to support another rioter who is pulling the metal barricade onto the scaffolding,” the document continues.

“…At approximately 2:05 p.m., (Kelley) used his hands to pull a covering off of a temporary structure that U.S. Capitol personnel had erected in support of a future planned event,” the FBI alleged.

“At approximately 2:20 p.m., KELLEY continued to gesture to the crowd, consistently indicating that they should move towards the stairs that led to the entrance of the U.S. Capitol interior spaces,” the document continues.

Federal investigators cited surveillance video and images from the media.

“At approximately 2:25 p.m., the individual in the black hat (believed to be Kelley) uses his cell phone to take a picture of blood on an architectural feature at the U.S. Capitol Grounds, while standing on same, in a video posted to YouTube,” the document says.

“…At about 2:29 p.m. the individual arrives at the top of the stairs and enters the U.S. Capitol’s North West Courtyard and uses their thumb to motion towards the doors to the interior of the U.S. Capitol Building,” the document says.

Shortly thereafter, the document said, Capitol police had reorganized and were starting to eject people from the area. Kelley last appears to have been seen at the U.S. Capitol around 3:26 p.m.

The document goes on to outline Kelley’s well-document opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and opinions that Democrats were trying to “steal” the election from former President Donald Trump.

Kelley was expected to have a court hearing in Grand Rapids on Thursday afternoon, a statement from the FBI said.

News 8 crew outside Kelley’s suburban Allendale home late Thursday morning saw a basketball hoop in the driveway and toys on the front lawn. A large flag reading “Ryan Kelley for governor” waved nearby the house.

Neighbors recorded video of what appear to be FBI vehicles at the home. In the background, they can be heard discussing how the officials are wearing FBI jackets.

“Ryan Kelley, 40, of Allendale, Michigan, was arrested this morning on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach. He was arrested in Allendale. Mr. Kelley is to make his initial appearance this afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The complaint and statement of facts are attached. “A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. “Because this is a pending case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has no further comment at this time.” FBI spokesperson Special Agent Mara Schneider

Kelley is a real estate broker. He was previously an Allendale Township planning commissioner but no longer serves on any township board.

He has also been questioned about his connection to militia groups and for encouraging prospective poll workers to tamper with voting machines during a January 2022 livestream.