LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A tax credit is now available for eligible Michiganders to reduce the cost of heating homes this coming winter. The Home Heating Credit is available to low to moderate-income homeowners and renters in Michigan and can be applied for through September 30, 2022.

This year the state has $120 million allocated to distribute through the program, due in part to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The credit is available based on these requirements from the state.

The Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) is a nonprofit membership association that was awarded a $1 million grant earlier this year to increase access to the Home Heating Credit benefit and free tax preparation services. CEDAM is working in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to encourage eligible residents apply.

“Every family should be able to keep the heat on and stay warm and safe through our Michigan winters,” Governor Whitmer said. “I am proud of the work we have done to fund and expand the Home Heating Tax Credit, and I urge families to apply by September 30 so they can be ready for the fall and winter. This credit goes directly to qualified homeowners and renters in Michigan, lowering their costs and saving them money to pay other bills and put food on the table. I will work with anyone to offer families real relief, and I am grateful to the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan for their work in getting this done.”

CEDAM says the best way to apply for the Home Heating Credit, and a number of other tax credits available to Michigan residents, is to book an appointment at a local free tax preparation site.

UP residents can visit GetYourRefund.org or book a virtual appointment by calling Accounting Aid Society at (313-556-1920) or calling 2-1-1.