MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A man is in stable condition after falling from a cliff on Grand Island on Wednesday.

According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, the man is believed to have walked to the edge of a cliff on the island’s west side and tripped, striking the cliff face and falling about 70′ into the water.

The sheriff’s office received report of the fall at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and initial responders found the man to be conscious upon arrival.

The patient was extricated from the scene and transported to the Munising Bay Shore park where Guardian Flight transported the patient to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette.

The man is reported to be in stable condition, but his name is not being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the US Forest Service.

Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County Rescue 21, Alger County EMS, US Forest Service, and the US Coast Guard responded to the scene of the fall.