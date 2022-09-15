MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man has been arrested on multiple charges following an investigation by the Michigan State Police 8th District Hometown Security Team into child sexual predators in the Marquette area.

Royce Hagemeister, 41, is facing charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes, child sexually abusive activity, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime after MSP says he attempted to solicit sexual relations with a trooper posing as a minor through an investigative social media account.

MSP says Hagemeister began conversing with the account and exchanged numerous messages. On September 7, a female trooper assisted as a decoy near Marquette High School to meet up with Hagemeister.

Detectives reportedly conducted surveillance and observed the suspect exit his apartment. As the suspect approached the female trooper, he was taken into custody.

Hagemeister was arraigned in the 96th District Court on September 15 and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information regarding additional victims with this suspect or area is asked to contact the Michigan State Police, Eighth District Headquarters.

The Marquette Police Department assisted MSP at the scene.