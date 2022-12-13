ESCANABA AND MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two major development projects in the Upper Peninsula were approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday.

Escanaba – The MSF Board approved a Billerud Escanaba mill request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone for a period of 15 years.

In a Tuesday release, the company says it is proposing a plan to transform its Escanaba plant from producing paper to producing a more technologically advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The product is used as packaging for cosmetics, pharma and healthcare, luxury drinks, and confectionary, and more, allowing the company to compete in a growth market for the product.

The company included the following information on the future of the project in a memo to the MSF Board:

The most critical component to achieve the right board stiffness, bulk and caliper is Bleached-ChemicalThermo-Mechanical-Pulp (“BCTMP”) which is a high yield pulp that is used in creating the bulky mid-ply section. The outer portion of the product contains a bleached chemical pulp layer for high quality printing. The Company has a long history of using BCTMP for cartonboard products. It’s Gruvön Mill in Sweden is the world’s most modern board machine and one of the largest machines in the world at 350 meters long. With the necessary governmental support, the Company will bring this same technology and advanced manufacturing capability to Escanaba. The North America facility will be integrated, which when coupled with a new, modern energy efficient machine(s) will result in a high- quality product with a low energy footprint.

The anticipated transformation of the Escanaba Mill will be the cornerstone of expansion into North America. North America is one of the largest and growing markets in primary fiber containerboard and cartonboard. This project will transform current papermill operations into world-class paperboard production. This project will act as a catalyst for additional revitalization of the community as the Company makes a significant investment to deploy leading-edge technology and advanced manufacturing capability in the United States. It will serve as model of sustainable industrial development with best-in class CO2E performance and significantly improved energy efficiency.

In total, the company says the Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The proposed project is estimated to retain 1,240 jobs in Dickinson and Delta counties, with an investment of approximately $1 billion. The average hourly wage for the project in the Upper Peninsula is $43.65.

In addition to MSF support, Wells Township and Escanaba Township anticipate approval of a PA 198 real property tax abatement.

Marquette – The MSF Board also approved $3,000,000 to assist with the development and construction of the Shop House Park Technology and Innovation Hub.

As reported in late November, the Shop House Park is planned to be located on a 3.44 acre site on Marquette’s north side. The park will consist of eight buildings totaling 40,000 square feet, consisting of a technology park, research and development center, and outdoor recreation incubator.

MEDC included the following in a memo to the MSF Board:

It will include live, work, and research and development space to serve the outdoor recreation

and mobility industries. The Project is essentially a commercial, residential, and industrial campus where forest meets factory. The Project will include a collection of small-footprint live-work-innovate space, located in Marquette, Michigan. It is strategically located in an area that allows its users to take advantage of the wide variety of terrain and conditions that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has to offer, while facilitating the knowledge base that Michigan has developed in the outdoor mobility space. In addition to experienced development and management teams, the project team will collaborate with ecosystem collaborators to harness the energy and capture the attention of the industry. That includes a broad array from across the state, including the Detroit Regional Partnership, InvestUP, Centropolis Accelerator, universities, private industry and federal, state and local units of government. The Project will also focus the attention of the national and international recreation industry on Michigan, leveraging investment and bringing more business opportunities to the Upper Peninsula and across the state.

You can learn more about the proposed project here.