NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three children and two adults were killed in a shooting at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the shooting happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school with an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. It was initially reported as an “active shooter” incident.

The fire department said medics were treating “multiple patients,” and the total number of people injured was not immediately clear.

Three children and two adults who were brought to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds died from their injuries, the hospital confirmed to Nexstar’s WKRN.

Nashville police reported that officers “engaged” the shooter, who is dead. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter was one of the two adults confirmed dead.

The ages of the victims were also not immediately released.

A reunification area was established at the nearby Woodmont Baptist Church for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School, the fire department said. Some students could be seen walking to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to the nearby church.

In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday March 27, 2023. (Jozen Reodica via AP)

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website. The school is located in the affluent Green Hill neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville, situated close to the cities top universities and home to the famed Bluebird Café – a beloved spot for musicians and song writers.

The grade school has 33 teachers, the website said. The school’s website features the motto “Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.