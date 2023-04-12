CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after firefighters responded to a fire in the Village of Crivitz.

According to a release from the Crivitz Police Department and Fire Department, authorities were sent to the 400 block of Hattie Street for a report of a fire at approximately 1:49 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

Upon arrival, additional fire departments were called to help battle the flames.

As the fire was being extinguished, firefighters located two bodies at the scene. Officials say there is no sign of foul play, and names are being withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.