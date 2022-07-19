MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A 46-acre wildfire south of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has been contained, according to the National Parks Service (NPS). According to NPS, a fire plume was spotted about three-quarters of a mile south of 12 Mile Beach Campground at 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

The blaze reached about two-thirds of a mile south of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore’s boundary before finally being contained. A multi-agency firefighting team consisting of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Burt Township Fire Department, and National Park Service crews responded to the scene and worked through the night to contain the fire.

NPS says that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“With a fire of this size it can take many days of continued effort to ensure the fire stays contained and is no longer is a threat,” said Chief Ranger Joe Hughes. “Thank you to the DNR firefighters who are continuing to work the area throughout this week.”

NPS says that rangers will continue to provide assistance to DNR crews as needed over the coming days.

NPS added the following in their statement on what remains of the fire:

The blaze continues to burn underground in the duff layer along the containment line in habitat that includes stands of hemlock. The DNR firefighters on the fire were drawn from numerous stations across the region, including personnel from Newberry, Seney, Shingleton, Gwinn, Ishpeming, Twin Lakes and Escanaba. The DNR crews manned equipment, including a tractor plow and nine engines.

“Despite rainfall in some areas, fire danger remains at a heightened level in many parts of the Upper Peninsula,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “We remind everyone to be mindful and careful with any activities that might potentially spark a fire.”

You can learn more about fire regulations at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore here.