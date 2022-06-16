TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.

The tornado reportedly took down multiple trees, powerlines and barns. Widespread damage was left in its wake, as multiple homes were damaged.

Officials mentioned that numerous semi-trucks were blown over on their sides. This caused I-90 to be closed for over three hours.

There were no deaths or major injuries reported. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area as roads are described as ‘impassable’.

More information will be provided in the coming days. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.