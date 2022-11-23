MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – A toy collection drive to provide gifts for kids from families in need is underway in Schoolcraft County. ‘Toys for Schoolcraft County’ is a program sponsored by the Marine Corps League of Manistique and is accepting donations at locations across the county in time for Christmas.

The program currently has placed barrels and collections cans for toy donations at local businesses, and is headquartered at the Manistique VFW. The VFW opens daily at 2 p.m. each day.

Coordinators of Toys for Schoolcraft County included the following in a release about the collection:

It’s almost unimaginable, the thought of a child without a gift from Santa. It’s a day they look forward to all year, and they don’t understand the complexities of life that make gift-giving a burden for some.

We understand some parents and caregivers may be experiencing financial hardships from a challenging economy – for some buying Christmas gifts for their children is low on the list of necessities, and the children suffer, through no fault of their own.

Toys will also be collected at the Manistique Christmas Parade through the annual ‘Fill the Truck’ campaign. The parade will take place on Friday, November 25 at 6:30 p.m. with the route running from the Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand location to Triangle Park on Main Street. Marines will collect unwrapped toy donations along the parade route.

If interested in getting involved, you can contact the Marine Corps League of Manistique by calling either (906) 450-1009 or (906) 450-3021.