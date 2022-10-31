MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots Marquette County has begun accepting donations for its 2022 campaign to gift toys to local children in need.

The organization is requesting donations of new and unwrapped toys for children from ages 0-18, and will continue its collection window through December 12. Monetary donations are also welcomed through the Toys for Tots Marquette County website or dropped off in-person at TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming.

Donations are being accepted at dozens of locations across the county, including right here at Local 3 located at 3165 Wright Street, Suite 101 in Marquette Township. You can find a full list of locations here.

“It’s just good knowing you’re able to go out there and help a neighbor in need,’ said Tracey Tippett, Coordinator for Toys for Tots Marquette County. “And it is for a good cause. You know, especially nowadays the way the economy is, I do believe our numbers are going to be up more than they have been in the past.”

While all donations are appreciated, Toys for Tots is especially in need of items for older children. Good examples of options for older kids include cologne/perfume sets, hair dryers, curling irons, shaving kits, sporting goods, and fishing poles.

You can learn more about signing up to receive toys here.

“I see the parents’ reaction, and they don’t realize the quality of toys they’re gonna get,” Tippett said. “They thought they’d get one or two, but no, they’re getting toys for their children to unwrap and they’re so grateful and so thankful. That’s what makes seeing all the hard work we do and put into it, it makes it worthwhile. And knowing you’re helping someone out in just a little way.”

Following the toy collection, Toys for Tots partners with St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army to distribute the toys to families in time for Christmas.

To learn more about donating or getting involved check out the Toys for Tots Marquette County website.